Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
225 S. Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
225 S. Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA
Interment
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
Our Lady of Grace Cemetery
Langhorne, PA
John A. Drahus of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the age of 87.

Born in Laflin, Pa. to the late John and Sophie (Yachie) Drahus Sr., John was a proud U.S. Army veteran and a member of Disabled American Veterans. He worked at U.S. Steel for almost 30 years and will always be remembered as a devoted family man.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Agnes Rita (Sidder) Drahus, his grandson, Austin, and siblings, Mike, Nick, Anne, and Mary, John is survived by his loving children, Karen Szerlik (Tom), John Drahus (Lynn), Joseph Drahus (Alison), and Nicole Reiff (Scott), his cherished grandchildren, TJ Sr. (Jessica), Danielle, Victoria, Cole, Vanessa, Dalton, Brock, Carissa, and Sierra, and his great grandchildren, TJ Jr. and Isabelle. He is also survived by his siblings, Steve, Julie, and Irene.

Family and friends are invited to John's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Dunn-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne.

Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home,

Langhorne

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 24, 2019
