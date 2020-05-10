|
|
John A. Rehm of Levittown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. He was 75.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Paul E. and Rose Mary (Twohig) Rehm, John was raised in Philadelphia and moved to Levittown in 1976.
He graduated from Father Judge High School, Class of 1962. He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a Military Policeman. After the war, he met and married Theresa (Miller), and they started their love story. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this month.
John was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, a silly songwriter, an amateur comedian, and a really bad golfer. Some of his favorite times were watching his grandchildren's sports and activities, traveling with friends and family, and watching football on Sundays. He was a loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan. His biggest wish finally came true when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who made family his top priority. People say he was larger than life. His outgoing and funny nature made it easy for him to make friends everywhere he went.
John was a hardworking man, who spent the last 17 years of his accounting career at Liberty Industrial Gas in Brooklyn, N.Y. After retiring, he worked as a part time security guard for Pennsbury School District, where he enjoyed getting to know the students he cared for.
He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa (Terri), and daughters, Carolyn (Fred) Erdelji, Judy Jamison (Sam), and Debbie Massari (Don). He was a loving Pop-Pop to his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sarah, Ethan, Sydney, Jules, and Maddie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul, and sister, Julia Rush (Judy). He is survived by his brother, George Rehm (Kathy), his sisters, Rosemary Rehm (James Doyle) and Paula Sykes, and by many nieces and nephews.
John will be laid to rest at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Services and interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184, teamgleason.org, or to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, garysinisefoundation.org.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020