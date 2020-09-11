John Anthony Keiser of Lititz, Pa. passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, while a patient at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, Pa. He was 74.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825, where a funeral service of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at St. Dominic's Cemetery, Eldred Township, Jefferson County, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Dominic's Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting the funeral home's web site below. A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com
or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/35722
into your web browser.
McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home,
Brookville, Pa.www.mckinneydargy.com