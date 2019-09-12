|
John Anthony Silvi passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
John was born March 26, 1957 in Trenton, N.J., the son of the late John and Rita (DeLucca) Silvi.
He was the loving husband of Elaine (Zear) and father of Ofc. Christopher Silvi of the City of Hutchins Police Department. He was the beloved brother of Silvio, Anthony and Jerry Silvi and brother-in-law to Barbara, Ann and Jane. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Tommy and Sara Zear, sister-in-law, Stella Zear, and by many loving nieces and nephews.
John grew up in Tullytown, Pa., graduated from Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in 1975, attended Admiral Farragut Naval Academy from 1971 to 1973, and was a published author in 2004 of "The Death of Affirmative Action," a proposed model for the candidate selection process into law school.
Throughout his life, John pursued his passion of creating a better model for the candidate selection process into law school. He worked tirelessly with multiple parties and agencies, addressing the issues surrounding the candidate selection process. We hope his efforts will be recognized one day and the model becomes a reality.
John was the eldest of four brothers and when his father passed away at the young age of 51, he left Clarion State University and returned home to care for his mother and siblings along with running the family business. John grew up in a small town with many aunts, uncles and cousins close by who supported each other during good and bad times. He was sorely missed by family when he relocated to Texas with his employer Mobil Oil in the 1980s.
John loved the Jersey shore and spent many early years walking the boardwalk and beach of Seaside Heights, N.J. He loved the water and spent time fishing, crabbing and swimming in the ocean. While in Texas he enjoyed spending time with the horses and the family pets.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation gathering from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6300 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75232.
Friends and family are also invited to a Memorial Mass being held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Vincent Pallotti Chapel at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, 5552 Rt. 70, Pennsauken, NJ 08109.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Wellborn St., Dallas, TX 75219, would be appreciated by his family.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 12, 2019