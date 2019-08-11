|
John B. Potach, a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County, died Aug. 5, 2019, at home. He was 50.
John is survived by his mother, Joan McInerney of Morrisville; his father, John J. Potach of Levittown; his son, Brendan Potach of Manayunk; his daughter, Kayla Potach of Levittown; his brother, Michael McInerney Scott (Emily) of Kaneohe, Oahu; and his wife Lisa Fleury-Potach. John will also be dearly missed by his nieces, Ellie, McKenzi, Malia and Thea Scott, his five aunts and 15 first cousins.
John was a 1987 graduate of Pennsbury High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy during Desert Storm. The majority of his work life was spent in the medical imaging industry, repairing and maintaining sophisticated digital radiography equipment, which allowed him to apply his gift of being able to take anything apart, and put it back together successfully.
John had a variety of interests. He was an enthusiastic and adventurous cook, a passionate Philadelphia sports fan, a fisherman and the ultimate "tinkerer" in and around his house. He was happiest when spending time with his family, especially his two children, Brendan and Kayla, and his mother, Joan.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Philadelphia VA Hospital, donations can be mailed directly to: Attention: Voluntary Service (135), Crescenz VA Medical Center, 3900 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
