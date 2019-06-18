|
|
John Brooks Wilk, a retired Philadelphia Gas Works Airtool Mechanic, died Friday, June 14, 2019 after fighting a battle with Leukemia. He was 74.
He was born March 21, 1945 in Philadelphia. As an avid history buff, he frequently participated in Civil War Reenactments as a devoted member of the 28th Pennsylvania Volunteers. John relocated to Croydon, Pa. in 1984. He enjoyed working on cars and around the house as well as camping with his family.
John was married to Joan (Slaven) Wilk for 40 wonderful years.
He leaves behind his wife, Joan, three children, one stepson and three grandchildren.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pk. (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020, where his funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, you can contribute to the American Red Cross, 2221 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, or to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 18, 2019