John Burton Fast of Bucks County died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, with his family by his side. He was 71.
Born Nov. 5, 1947, in Detroit, Mich., John was the eldest son of the late Willis Burton Fast and Phyllis (Boots) Fast. John graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1965, and went on to receive an Associate of Science degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He later started, owned and operated a small family business.
Unique, intelligent, and kind, John loved music, art, and Eastern philosophy. He had a particular zeal for seeking Truth and sharing what he found. John was respected for his insightful and passionate advocacy regarding a wide range of environmental issues. In his earlier years, John loved tennis, and water skiing, and annual ski vacations in Vermont with his family and close friends.
John is survived by his two daughters Rachel Melissa (Fast) Goldstein, and Jessie Maren Fast; their mother, Susan (Hutkin) Seltzer; son-in-law, Scott Ian Goldstein; granddaughters, Zoe Eilah Goldstein and Tessa Ethena Goldstein. He is survived by his loving siblings, his brother, James Malden Fast, and sisters, Sandra (Fast) Muccioli and Linda (Fast) Calderone. John will be sadly missed by his very close, loving friends.
Family and friends are invited to a service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Unitarian Universalist Church at Washington Crossing, 268 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road, Pennington, NJ 08560.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The or to Capital Health Development Office, 2 Capital Way, Suite 361, Pennington, NJ 08534.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019