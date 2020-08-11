John C. Brandt passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home. He was 53.John was born in Levittown to his proud parents, Alton C. Brandt Sr. and Margaret (Cherry). He graduated from Harry S. Truman High School, Class of 1985, then attended Bucks County Community College.He was as an Account Representative for the former ICN/Bristol then and presently called U.S. Customer Insights Publishing Company.John is remembered by his family as a humorous, loving man who loved watching and reading about the Philly sports teams and was a avid Penn State Fan. He was a judge for the Odyssey of the Mind program for students. John loved Star Wars beyond belief. He would often be found listening to Howard Stern and whenever he had the chance he was taking his best friend Tyler to the movies. He volunteered at the Morrisville Presbyterian Church Food Bank and the Floral Creek Nursing Home. His cats were a huge part of his joy in life for sure. He was not Catholic, however he attended St. Ignatius Church. He enjoyed camping and canoeing and spending as much time with his second family. Lets not forget Fridays at Chic-Fil-A!John is survived by his siblings, Alton Brandt (the late Cynthia), Victor Brandt (Cathy), Cheryl Krieger (Alfred), Rosemarie Parson (Glen), Diane Paslo (the late Michael), Kimberly Duffy (George) and the late Mark Brandt (Teresa). He was the loving uncle of Jennifer Karonika (Rodney), Brittany Blackwell (Ed), Hayleigh, Caitlyn Carter (David), Amber Brandt, Victoria Paslo, Zachary and Tyler Parson and the late Saranna Pembroke (Sean). John will also be sadly missed by the Onleyick family, his second family, Eddie, Krista, Robbie, Mego, Matt (aka Grandpa) and Anne Ferguson.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19055, where his memorial service will begin at 4 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's name be made to Penndel Wildcats Athletic Association, Attn: *Challenger Division*, P.O. Box 7112, Penndel, PA 19047.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown