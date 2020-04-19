|
John C. Maurer passed away on April 16, 2020. He was 72.
John was born in Philadelphia to Elsie (Hartman) and John Maurer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joanne (Knotts); children, Stephanie Weir (Andrew), John Maurer (Stacy), and Allison Maurer; grandchildren, Audrey, Katarina, Jake, Johnny, and "LJ"; his siblings, Joyce Linder, and Diane Burke.
John was a devoted husband and exceptional father. The greatest source of John's happiness and pride was his family. His passion for golf and love for his "golf buddies" was undeniable. John was an innovative man and entrepreneur; whose ambition and drive were an inspiration to all.
A celebration of John's life will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of John C. Maurer may be sent to the AJ Foundation at https://www.ajfoundation.org/how-to-help.php
Condolences may be sent to John's family by visiting the website below.
McGhee Funeral Home
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020