James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
John D. Auch Obituary
John D. Auch, a lifelong resident of Levittown, Pa., passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. He was 63.

John was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of '73. As a young man he played trombone for the Hawthorne Caballeros Drum and Bugle Corps, winning multiple DCA championships. He worked as a Store Manager for Rite Aid for over 20 years.

A lifelong science fiction and trivia buff, he enjoyed writing short stories, watching all TV and film, all things NFL Football (Go Eagles!), and playing weekly trivia with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Mae (Noll) Auch and Warren R. Auch, and his brother, Steven Auch.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Sia (Glenn); daughters, Adriana Tuite (Michael) and Taralyn Auch; grandchildren, Cory Fitzpatrick, Kaine Fairfield, Melody Fitzpatrick, John Fitzpatrick Jr., and Michael Tuite Jr.; granddog, Sophie; and wards, Amy Ferral (George), Amanda Snedeker (T. McGee), and Tara Faulkner (Edward).

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Saint Mary Medical Center Foundation, Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 9, 2019
