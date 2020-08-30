John D. Hartley of Levittown died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Arden Courts in King of Prussia. He was 80.
Born in Philipsburg, Pa., Mr. Hartley was a long-time resident of Levittown and graduated from Delhaas High School in 1958. He went on to achieve his degree in Engineering from Penn State University. He spent most of his career as a mechanical engineer with Honeywell for many years until retiring in 2005.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran.
Mr. Hartley was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He enjoyed golf, tennis, and old movies.
Beloved husband of the late Gloria A., Mr. Hartley was the loving father of Kelli Smith (Stephen), Melanie Dunn (Ricky), and Leanne Gillen.
He was the devoted grandfather of Tammy, Kelli Leigh, Hilary, Amanda, Alex, Rachel, Sean, and Tyler; and great grandfather of Erin, Logan, Isabella, Abrielle, and Amayah.
He also will be missed by his sister, Kathleen Rainear (Ben); and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 89 Pinewood Drive, Levittown, PA 19054, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
