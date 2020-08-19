1/
John D. (Hoagy) Hogg Sr.
John D. Hogg Sr. (Hoagy), of Levittown, Pa., passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was 83.

Born in Trenton, N.J. to the late George and Jane Hogg, Hoagy was a proud Navy Veteran and a lifelong fisherman. He was also a life member of the Elks Lodge #2262 in Hamilton, N.J., a member of the VFW Post 133 in East Brunswick, N.J., a member of the American Legion Post 324 in Edison Twp, N.J., a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and a member of the UAW Local 731.

Hoagy is survived by his children, Thomas J. Hogg, Jean Hogg-Webster, and John (Natalie) Hogg Jr., five grandchildren and their spouses, and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother and three sisters as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Family and friends are invited to Hoagy's Life Celebration on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with his Funeral Service at 5 p.m., at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. To share your fondest memories of Hoagy, please visit the website below.

Beck Givnish Life

Celebration Home

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
AUG
21
Service
05:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
RIP Pop Pop
Michelle Sweeney
Grandchild
