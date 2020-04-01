|
|
John D. Ryan, of Yardley, Pa. passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was 94.
He was born in New York, N.Y., son of John J. Ryan and Mary Katherine Conway Ryan.
A World War II veteran, "Jack" served as a US Navy Seabee in the Pacific Ocean theater. Following his service, he graduated from Manhattan College and received his Master of Business Administration from Syracuse University in 1951.
He then had a 40-year career in textile sales and management at Milliken in New York City and Boston.
In the 1970's Jack served as both a committee member and chairman of the Lower Makefield Township Planning Commission. He was instrumental in crafting and implementing the Lower Makefield Master Plan that has served to slow development and preserve open spaces, farmlands, and the character of the township.
In retirement, Jack joined a group of volunteers from St. Ignatius and worked on rehab, construction and maintenance projects for Interfaith Housing.
A master craftsman, he built and exhibited museum quality half hull ship models and became an accomplished landscape, portrait and plein air painter.
Jack was the husband of the late Enda O'Brien Ryan and the late Mary Dunphy Ryan, and father of the late John G. Ryan.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Oona and Ian Hodges; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Dennis Ryan, Michael and Diane Ryan, Joseph and Mary Ryan, Christopher and Janice Ryan and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Ryan; and fondly known as "Pops" to his six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Jack was a 50-year communicant and longtime hospitality minister of St. Ignatius Church in Yardley. Donations can be made to the Catholic Medical Mission Board, PO Box 4715, New York, NY 10163-4715.
A commemoration of Jack's life will be held at a later date.
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Yardley, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 1, 2020