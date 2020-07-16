John D. Ryba passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home in Falls Township. He was 62.Born in Bristol, son of the late Doris (King) and John L. Ryba, John has been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 1976 graduate of Neshaminy High School.For the past 21 years, John has been a Manager with Redners Markets. Prior to that, he worked for 25 years at Shop-N-Bag.An avid Philadelphia sports fan, John also was a fan of Jimmy Buffet and the music of the Eagles. John will be remembered as a quiet leader who could always be counted on. He enjoyed anytime he could with his family, especially visits to Wildwood Crest or just in the backyard pool.Beloved husband of 38 years to Susan M. (Bugglin), John is the dedicated loving father of John N. and Dan R. (Alexis Matthews) and the devoted GPop of "Tater Tot" Riley. He will also be missed by his dog, Jackson.He is the dear brother of Rick Ryba (Judi), Karen Pinto (Joseph) and Lisa Carman (Scott); and brother-in-law of Richard Bugglin, James Bugglin (Marcia), Bob Bugglin (Linda Vogel) and John Badey (Sharon). He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.