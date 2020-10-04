John David Winski passed away on March 23, 2020 in Doylestown, PA. He was 71.



He was the son of Benjamin and Helen Winski, both deceased. John was born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia until the age of 14 at which time his family moved to Bucks County. He was a member of the first graduating class of Pennsbury High School.



John is survived by his loving daughter, Jennifer, (Michael Colodney), and two adored grandchildren, Zack and Zoe. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara.



John was devoted to his grandchildren. He always had a joke, or played a game, long discussions about something or other and he couldn't leave without a game of Backgammon with his grandson. He loved doing things with Zack and Zoe.



As a young man, John was interested in participating in community activities. He was on several committees including Soap Box Derby, political groups, and community improvement in general.



Upon returning from tours in Vietnam and Germany he continued working in insurance. At one point his work took him to Bermuda where he lived for a year. When returning from Bermuda, he moved to Chester County and then on to Doylestown after his retirement where he continued his interest in his community.



Due to COVID-19 services have been delayed until now. A brief gravesite service will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:30. Please wear masks and observe the 6 feet rule between each person as mandated by the cemetery.



