1/1
John David Winski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John David Winski passed away on March 23, 2020 in Doylestown, PA. He was 71.

He was the son of Benjamin and Helen Winski, both deceased. John was born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia until the age of 14 at which time his family moved to Bucks County. He was a member of the first graduating class of Pennsbury High School.

John is survived by his loving daughter, Jennifer, (Michael Colodney), and two adored grandchildren, Zack and Zoe. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara.

John was devoted to his grandchildren. He always had a joke, or played a game, long discussions about something or other and he couldn't leave without a game of Backgammon with his grandson. He loved doing things with Zack and Zoe.

As a young man, John was interested in participating in community activities. He was on several committees including Soap Box Derby, political groups, and community improvement in general.

Upon returning from tours in Vietnam and Germany he continued working in insurance. At one point his work took him to Bermuda where he lived for a year. When returning from Bermuda, he moved to Chester County and then on to Doylestown after his retirement where he continued his interest in his community.

Due to COVID-19 services have been delayed until now. A brief gravesite service will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:30. Please wear masks and observe the 6 feet rule between each person as mandated by the cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved