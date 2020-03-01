|
|
John E. Eck of Quakertown, Pa., and Daytona Beach, Fla., passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, with his family by his side. He was 87.
He is greatly missed by his wife of nearly 32 years, Lois (Davies) Eck.
Born in Catasauqua, Pa., to the late Jesse B. and Katie R. F. Eck, John is preceded in death by his brothers Paul & Donald and is survived by his sister Mary Keller (Glen).
John served three years in the Army and then attended Kutztown State Teachers College, now Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his teaching degree.
John went on to teach mathematics with Cromwell School District in Connecticut and then relocated to Pennsylvania where he spent the bulk of his tenure with Log College Middle School in the Centennial School District until he retired in 1993 after 33 years as an educator. He also worked part time as a teller for Philadelphia National Bank, now Wells Fargo.
A man of manners, John made sure to pass that on to both family and students. John was an avid card player who thrived on competition and who also enjoyed music, theater, reading, bowling, crossword puzzles, baseball, and traveling. John's favorite destination was when he and Lois headed to Daytona Beach. While there, John and Lois looked forward to going to Disney World with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Lois, John is survived by his four children with his pre-deceased wife Joan (Zachar) Eck: David Eck (Lorrie), Robert Eck (Lisa), Susan Bulleit (Thomas), Elizabeth Creamer (Andrew) and Lois' three daughters: Lynn Spinieo (David), Karen Addeo (Richard), and Shirley Davies.
John is also survived by his eleven grandchildren: Michael Eck (Emily), Jaclyn Griffin (Mark), Mackenzie Eck, Heather Eck, Ryan Walp, Erik Walp (Kiley), Nicole Cooper (Jonathan), Anthony Addeo (Kelsey), Lauren Hudson (Jacob), Kyra & Nate Flexer, and seven great-grandchildren: Lincoln & Ridley Griffin, Clay Eck, Maddox & Kolby Walp, Olivia & James Cooper.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet John's family on Fri., March 6, 2020 from 9 a.m., until his Funeral Service at 10:15 a.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF), P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Massachusetts 01061-0515, 1-888-622-8527 or Halifax Health-Hospice, 235 Booth Road, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174, 1-386-425-3150.
Fluehr Funeral Home
Richboro, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020