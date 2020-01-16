|
John fought the good and heroic battle with cancer, but passed away at his home in Langhorne with family and friends nearby on Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020. He was 72.
He is survived by wife of 51 years, Ginny (Kenderdine) Hankinson.
John was born Nov. 4, 1947, the eldest of five children, to the late Eleanor Catherine (Senior) and John E. Hankinson Sr.
John was the brother of Eleanor (Jim), Sheila (deceased), William (Carol) and Daniel (Irena), brother-in-law of Betty, uncle to many nieces and nephews, and is also survived by his two cats, Bosley and Ralph.
John was a selfless man known for his kind heart. He owned John E. Hankinson Patterns and Models. He could make anything with his golden hands and creative mind. He was a woodworking artist who enjoyed a challenge and created projects ranging from wooden crosses for the homeless, wooden ship models, endless crafts for Ginny to Industrial wood patterns for metal castings.
He enjoyed traveling all over the country in their truck camper going to NASCAR tracks and also enjoyed buying and restoring antique cars and trucks. He also enjoyed going to many of the Bucks County Blues Society music events.
John was a member the Masonic Order of Newtown Lodge #427 and lived his life "on the square." He was a friend to all and those who knew him couldn't help loving him. He was honest to a fault and his laugh and presence will be deeply missed.
Special thanks go out to everyone at Alliance Cancer Specialists who took great care of John.
A celebration of life for John will be held from 10:30 to 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where a service will be performed by the Masonic Order immediately following the life celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA.
