Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
John E. Hansen Obituary
John E. "Jack" Hansen of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Chandler Hall in Newtown, Pa. He was 91.

Born in Philadelphia and a lifelong resident of Bensalem, Jack was a Bensalem High School graduate, Class of 1947. He excelled in football and basketball and was inducted into the Bensalem High School Hall of Fame for Basketball in 1968. He also was very active in Music and Theater. Jack was a recipient of the Bensalem High School Medal "Best Boy Athlete" 1947, a Bensalem School Director for 10 years, President of the Bensalem Alumni for 15 years, and a member of the Bucks County Industrial Baseball League.

Jack also was an avid golfer and a member of the Bensalem Country Club and has two hole in ones. He was a member of the Harry T. Houseman Lodge #717 F&AM.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served for 10 years in the U.S. Naval Reserves with an Honorable Discharge.

Jack was employed as a Facilities Manager with Bensalem High School and retired in 1993 after 15 years of service.

The beloved husband of the late Marie (Bloemker), and father of the late Lynne Ditizio, he will be sadly missed by his devoted son, Glenn Hansen and his wife, Dee, and four grandchildren, Glenn, Dylan, Steven and Annemarie.

His funeral and interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Bensalem Alumni Association, P.O. Box 26, Bensalem, PA 19020.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020
