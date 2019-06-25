|
John E. Junod, a resident of Feasterville, formerly living in Somerton, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, John was the son of Bernard and Regina Junod. Being their eldest son, he supported his mother in raising his five siblings when his father, a firefighter, died in the line of duty in 1954.
His family and his faith were always at the center of his life. He attended daily Mass and was a Eucharistic Minister at his beloved church, Saint Ephrem in Bensalem, and was a caring volunteer for Holy Redeemer Hospice. He worked tirelessly and was always there when somebody needed him.
This September he and his wife, Anne, would have celebrated 60 years of marriage.
John was the loving father of John B. (Elaine), Michael F. (Linda), Stephen (Barbara), David (Monique), and Thomas R. (Lori), and was the cherished grandfather of Michael, Danielle, Jaclyn, Kaitlin, Timothy, Rachel, Ryan, Sarah, Christopher, Andrew and Sean. He is also survived by three brothers, two sisters, their families and his former daughter-in-law, Donna Junod.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Saint Ephrem Church, 5340 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, where the celebration of his Funeral Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. with interment following in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Saint Ephrem Church at the above address or to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 25, 2019