Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Resources
More Obituaries for John Junod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Junod

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John E. Junod Obituary
John E. Junod, a resident of Feasterville, formerly living in Somerton, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, John was the son of Bernard and Regina Junod. Being their eldest son, he supported his mother in raising his five siblings when his father, a firefighter, died in the line of duty in 1954.

His family and his faith were always at the center of his life. He attended daily Mass and was a Eucharistic Minister at his beloved church, Saint Ephrem in Bensalem, and was a caring volunteer for Holy Redeemer Hospice. He worked tirelessly and was always there when somebody needed him.

This September he and his wife, Anne, would have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

John was the loving father of John B. (Elaine), Michael F. (Linda), Stephen (Barbara), David (Monique), and Thomas R. (Lori), and was the cherished grandfather of Michael, Danielle, Jaclyn, Kaitlin, Timothy, Rachel, Ryan, Sarah, Christopher, Andrew and Sean. He is also survived by three brothers, two sisters, their families and his former daughter-in-law, Donna Junod.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Saint Ephrem Church, 5340 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, where the celebration of his Funeral Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. with interment following in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Saint Ephrem Church at the above address or to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro

www.campbellfh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now