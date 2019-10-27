|
John E. Menarde of Tequesta, Fla., died, Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Fla. He was 76.
What can you say about a man who lived and loved life to the fullest? Our John loved everything Italian. His wine had to be Amorone, and his pizza had to be thin and crispy. If you were lucky enough to be his dinner guest, you'd be enjoying Italian food.
John was born in Philadelphia and spent his years there growing up and learning about the world at an early age, joining the Army in 1961 after graduating from Father Judge High School. Upon his return from the Army, he started a long successful business career, first as President of Feasterville Floor and later forming Suburban Marble and Granite Import and Manufacturing, taking him to Italy dozens of times. If you were lucky enough, you'd get to hear some great stories of those trips.
John had several homes in Florida before he settled in Jupiter Hills in 2007. It was about that time he met Anita, who became his wife, his dearest friend and soulmate. Every evening they would have a cocktail together sitting on the porch, or at one of their treasured date nights. Their love was complete and eternal. They were everything to each other.
John was an avid golfer enjoying memberships at Lookaway Golf Club in Pa., and Jupiter Hills Golf Club. He loved the competition of the game and the many friends he played with.
John was the son of the late Nicholas Menarde and Dorothy Menarde (Bowman), brother of the late James Menarde and Kathleen Stauffenberg (Menarde), and brother of Dorothy Stauffenberg (Menarde) of Fort Myers Florida.
John is survived by his loving wife, Anita; his children, John Jr. (Maureen) and Dawn; stepdaughters, Mary (Mike), Amanda (Justin) and Tiffany (Brian). Papa John is also survived by all his grandchildren he loved dearly, Derek, Brian, Jen, Luke D., Nicole, Blake, Erin, Kylie, Chrissy, Reese, Shannon, Avery, Luke L., Silas, Eleanor, Skyler, Blaise and Duke; his furry friends, Ellie and Mia, will miss their many treats and his hugs in a thunderstorm.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life in a Memorial Mass to be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966.
Contributions to St. Jude Hospital, University of Miami, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center c/o Leukemia Research, c/o Dr. Justin Watts, 1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, Fla. 33136. As John rests forever in the heavenly home of Jesus let us raise a glass of wine to a wonderful man and a life well lived.
Fluehr Funeral Homes
Richboro/New Britain
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019