John E. Sauer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 79.
Born in Pinetown, South Africa, he was the son of the late Ernest and Marian Sauer.
John met the love of his life, Patricia Lendrum, in South Africa, and they recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. Their storybook romance was filled with many wonderful adventures, which had them traveling the world together. Regardless of where they were though, family was always their priority and it was the celebrations at home which will be remembered most fondly.
John spent his entire career working as a chemical engineer for Mobil Exxon, retiring almost 20 years ago. Retirement allowed him to get more involved with his community and with his church. A quiet soft- spoken man, John was never afraid to lend a hand and help others. His dry sense of humor was with him until the very end.
John is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Sauer; his son, Shaun Patrick Sauer and his wife, Maureen, of Yardley, his daughter, Catherine Ann Guza and her husband, Matt, of Bear, Del., his daughter, Helen Elaine Morrow and her husband, Tim, of Millsboro, Del., and Peter John Sauer of Mount Laurel, N.J. He also is survived by nine grandchildren, Helen, Kaitlyn, Christine, Alek, Maddie, Connor, Aidan, Ryan, and Ansley.
Relatives and friends are invited to John's Memorial Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave, Newtown, and to his Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 100 Washington Ave., Newtown. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940 or St. Lukes Church at the above address.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 8, 2019