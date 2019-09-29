|
John F. Coleman, passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, 2019 at Lower Bucks Hospital. He was 93.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1925 in Ashley, Pa. to William E. Coleman and Hannah Gene Eckrote. John was born into a large family of five sisters and eight brothers.
He spent a brief time in the Army before marrying the love of his life, the one he called "Bright Eyes" in 1949, and started a family.
He worked for the railway for many years as he watched his family grow up. In his golden years, he enjoyed spending time with his family, going out to eat, seeing movies, and visited the senior center a few times a week.
In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Coleman, in 2013. He is survived by his sons, JR, Will, and Jerry, and daughter Rose; along with 11 grandkids and 18 great-grandchildren, who will all miss him deeply.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Church of God, 571 Levittown Pkwy, Levittown, PA 19054. Please join us to celebrate his life.
