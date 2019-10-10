|
|
John F. Ferro, born and raised in Astoria, N.Y., succumbed in his fight with Lymphoma on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the age of 69.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rosemary (Byrne), and his sons, Peter and his wife, Tammy, and Tom and his wife, Marguerite. The joy of his life were his grandchildren, Thomas, Eva, Turner and four week old Mary Elizabeth. He is also survived by his sister, Vivian Power, niece, Vanessa Preston, and great niece, Charlotte.
John's career at Alitalia Airlines spanned 35 years. His flair for the culinary arts stemmed from his experience in his father's restaurant on Restaurant Row in NYC. His parents were Pietro and Josephine Ferro.
His love of travel began with childhood visits to his father's hometown of Celle Ligure, Italy, and continued throughout his life.
Family and friends were of utmost importance and happily he was surrounded by their love until the end.
Relatives and friends are invited to John's Memorial Life Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Church of St. Andrew, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery. Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Bucks Co. S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
To share your fonded memories, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,
Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 10, 2019