John F. Greiner Sr. Obituary
John F. Greiner Sr. passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Ocean City, Md.

Born in Altoona, Pa., son of the late Margaret (Frederick) and Regis Greiner, John was raised in Fairless Hills, Pa. He was a 1969 graduate of the former Bishop Egan High School.

John was a Machinist at US Steel for 25 years. While working there, he played fastpitch for the US Steel Softball League. After the mill closed, John went on to obtain his Bachelor's degree in Nursing at Holy Family University and worked as a nurse for the State of New Jersey for many years.

His favorite thing in life was coaching. He had coached football for Saint Michael the Archangel School in Levittown and baseball for Levittown American. He also was an official for PIAA softball and basketball for many years.

John was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Saint Joseph the Worker Council #4215 and then transferred to Council #9053 in Ocean City, Md. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #2645 in Ocean City, Md., and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2489.

Beloved husband of Patricia (Malloy), John was the loving father of Debra Knotts (Keith), John F. Greiner (Blair) and Michael Greiner (Lucy). He was the devoted grandfather of Trent, JP and Kasey, and brother of Mary "Jeannie" Leckner, Peggy Wilson, Dennis Greiner and Christine Moore. John will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Monday, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Sussex County Animal Association, PO Box 1697, Seaford, Delaware 19973.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019
