John F. Kenyon Jr. Obituary
John F. Kenyon, Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was 74.

Born in Drexel Hill, he was the beloved son of the late John F. Sr. and Dorothy King Kenyon.

John leaves behind his 4 loving children; John C. Kenyon (Melissa), Jennifer Koder (Eric), Adrienne Kenyon, and James Kenyon, as well as three beautiful grandchildren.

Services and interment for John will be handled privately by the family.

The family wishes that any contributions in John's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020
