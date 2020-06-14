John F. "Jack" Lynch
CW5 (R) John "Jack" F. Lynch passed away peacefully at his home, on Sunday June 7, 2020 just 8 days shy of his 85th birthday from a brief battle with cancer. Surrounded by his beloved wife of 36 years Susan W. Lynch (Williams) and his loving family.

Jack was born 15 Jun. 1935 in Newark, N.J. He lived in Belleville and Bloomfield, N.J. and Springfield, Va and had been a resident of Lower Makefield Pa for 17 years. Jack was a member of the New Jersey National Guard for 42 years, including three periods of active duty with assignments to the National Guard Bureau and the Department of Army Staff at the Pentagon as the Warrant Officer Program Manager. He was one of the first group of soldiers appointed as a Command Sergeant Major. He accepted an appointment as a Warrant Officer in 1972. Jack was one of the first six warrant officers in all of the US uniformed services appointed to the grade of W5 on April 1, 1992 while assigned to the Army General Staff at the Pentagon. He was also an active member of the Fort Dix Dough Boy Chapter.

Jack and his wife Susan were avid world travelers, and were blessed to have traveled the world and navigate through life together. He also enjoyed bowling, reading and fishing with his grandchildren.

Jack will be deeply missed by his surviving family: (sister) Ann Marie Falstrom and (BNL) Russell Falstrom, (SNL) Gloria J. Martin, (SNL) Rebecca Williams and (BNL) Nicholas Weltmann, (BNL) George B. Williams, (BNL) Karl H. Williams and (SNL) Pauline, 6 daughters: Debra Lynch and (SNL) Paul Spychala, Diane Anodide, Virginia Sayler, and (SNL) Brian Sayler, Robin Beaumont and (SNL) John Beaumont, Jayne Santore and (SNL) Frank Santore, Stephennie Henke and (SNL) Andreas Henke. Jack is the proud grandfather to 15 grandchildren, 3 and 9/10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Due to the current national health crisis, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, New Jersey 07501 or www.evasvillage.org.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 11, 2020
Dear Susan Diane and I offer Our deepest condolences at the loss you have sustained Jack was a gentle giant loved and respected by many and will surely be missed by us all. Not only was Jack an Outstanding leader he was always a Gentlemen soldier and a good friend. God Bless you and I am sure that he is watching over all of us from Heaven.
Robert C. Hill Sr.
Friend
June 11, 2020
Prayers and thoughts to you and your family. Fly high with the Angels. love Carol Codron Hamm Auburn,Illinois
Carol Codron Hamm
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
When I entered the full time technician program as a Second Lieutenant back in 1977, Jack became a mentor to me. His professional knowledge was second to none, and his patience with a newly minted officer who didn't know what he didn't know should have earned him some kind of medal. I relied on him countless times to steer me in the right direction. It looks like he had a wonderful life and I am happy for that.
LTC (Retired) Tony Plonner
Served In The Military Together
June 11, 2020
Farewell Jack. Save a place in Heaven, and say hi to all there with you.
Rich Hettinger
Family
June 11, 2020
Susan. Jack was a great soldier and human being. Always enjoyed working with him. And always enjoyed your company as a couple. He led a good life. My thought to you and hour family.
Elizabeth Yull
Served In The Military Together
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
