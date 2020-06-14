CW5 (R) John "Jack" F. Lynch passed away peacefully at his home, on Sunday June 7, 2020 just 8 days shy of his 85th birthday from a brief battle with cancer. Surrounded by his beloved wife of 36 years Susan W. Lynch (Williams) and his loving family.
Jack was born 15 Jun. 1935 in Newark, N.J. He lived in Belleville and Bloomfield, N.J. and Springfield, Va and had been a resident of Lower Makefield Pa for 17 years. Jack was a member of the New Jersey National Guard for 42 years, including three periods of active duty with assignments to the National Guard Bureau and the Department of Army Staff at the Pentagon as the Warrant Officer Program Manager. He was one of the first group of soldiers appointed as a Command Sergeant Major. He accepted an appointment as a Warrant Officer in 1972. Jack was one of the first six warrant officers in all of the US uniformed services appointed to the grade of W5 on April 1, 1992 while assigned to the Army General Staff at the Pentagon. He was also an active member of the Fort Dix Dough Boy Chapter.
Jack and his wife Susan were avid world travelers, and were blessed to have traveled the world and navigate through life together. He also enjoyed bowling, reading and fishing with his grandchildren.
Jack will be deeply missed by his surviving family: (sister) Ann Marie Falstrom and (BNL) Russell Falstrom, (SNL) Gloria J. Martin, (SNL) Rebecca Williams and (BNL) Nicholas Weltmann, (BNL) George B. Williams, (BNL) Karl H. Williams and (SNL) Pauline, 6 daughters: Debra Lynch and (SNL) Paul Spychala, Diane Anodide, Virginia Sayler, and (SNL) Brian Sayler, Robin Beaumont and (SNL) John Beaumont, Jayne Santore and (SNL) Frank Santore, Stephennie Henke and (SNL) Andreas Henke. Jack is the proud grandfather to 15 grandchildren, 3 and 9/10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Due to the current national health crisis, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, New Jersey 07501 or www.evasvillage.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.