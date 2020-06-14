When I entered the full time technician program as a Second Lieutenant back in 1977, Jack became a mentor to me. His professional knowledge was second to none, and his patience with a newly minted officer who didn't know what he didn't know should have earned him some kind of medal. I relied on him countless times to steer me in the right direction. It looks like he had a wonderful life and I am happy for that.

LTC (Retired) Tony Plonner

Served In The Military Together