John F. Seneca passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 81.
Born in Abington, Pa., Mr. Seneca had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County. He was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown, and a 1958 graduate of Bristol High School.
Until his retirement in 2001, Mr. Seneca was a customer service manager at Pathmark for 42 years.
He loved gardening and enjoyed trips to the casinos and the shore. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
The beloved husband of 58 years to Patricia A. (Dupell), Mr. Seneca was the loving father of Sharon A. Kervick (John) and Dawn M. Smerkers (Jesse), and the devoted grandfather of Kyle and Kaitlyn. He will also be sadly missed by his sister, Peggy Puchino (Joe), his brother, Anthony Seneca (Karen), and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Bristol Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated, or if donor prefers, memorial contributions in Mr. Seneca's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
