|
|
John F. "Jack" Shovlin died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at The Hearth at Drexel in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. He was 85.
Born in New York, N.Y., son of the late Peter and Annie (Crawford) Shovlin, he was formerly of Philadelphia and Lower Makefield Township, Pa.
After service to his country in the U.S. Army, Jack worked for the State of New Jersey as a computer programmer and advanced in this field with the State until his retirement. He was very active in community activities supported by his late wife and treasured the time he spent with his family.
Husband of the late Kathleen (Dunn) Shovlin, father of the late Gail Shovlin, and brother of the late Mary Belasco, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brian Shovlin and Hope Yusem; his son-in-law, Tom Bozzo; sister, Anne Daley; brother, Peter Shovlin; and three grandchildren, Sophie Bozzo, and Kathleen and Tessa Shovlin.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, Pa. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave. (River Road), Yardley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019