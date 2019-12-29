Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shovlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Shovlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Shovlin Obituary
John F. "Jack" Shovlin died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at The Hearth at Drexel in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. He was 85.

Born in New York, N.Y., son of the late Peter and Annie (Crawford) Shovlin, he was formerly of Philadelphia and Lower Makefield Township, Pa.

After service to his country in the U.S. Army, Jack worked for the State of New Jersey as a computer programmer and advanced in this field with the State until his retirement. He was very active in community activities supported by his late wife and treasured the time he spent with his family.

Husband of the late Kathleen (Dunn) Shovlin, father of the late Gail Shovlin, and brother of the late Mary Belasco, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brian Shovlin and Hope Yusem; his son-in-law, Tom Bozzo; sister, Anne Daley; brother, Peter Shovlin; and three grandchildren, Sophie Bozzo, and Kathleen and Tessa Shovlin.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, Pa. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave. (River Road), Yardley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -