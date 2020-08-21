John G. Moore, of Warminster, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was 87.John was the son of the late Mary and John W. Moore of Albany, N.Y. where he grew up. He received an electrical engineering degree from Howard University in 1957. John located to Philadelphia after serving in the US Army at the Frankford Arsenal. After honorable discharge and interim jobs with the new computer industry, he worked extensively at the Naval Air Development Center Warminster, Pa. and the FAA Technical Center in Pomona, N.J in development and testing for aviation software.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Flo, and his second wife Jeannetta (d.2013) He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Generette and son in law, Dwayne Generette; grandchildren, Samaria Davis, Yasser Davis, Christina Marshall, and Kem Norris; many great grandchildren and his Godson Bruce Dixon. In the New York state area, John is survived by cousins Bob Hughes, Joan Lipscomb, niece and nephew, Carolyn Mason and James Mason.John was a man after God's heart, a truly humble person with caring for everyone. He was active in the Lord's work at the Valley Road Church of Christ in Warminster PA, teaching Sunday School for teens and adults, helping members and non-members in daily activities and in the business activities of the congregation. He will be missed.John will be laid to rest on Monday August 24, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd. Newtown, PA 18940. Military Honors and Committal Service for John will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. Please arrive at the cemetery by 9:15 a.m. A mask is required.Condolences may be sent to John's family by visiting the website below.McGhee Funeral Home