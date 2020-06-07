John H. Anderson of Lancaster, Pa. passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He was 95.
Born in Curwensville, Pa. on Aug. 24, 1924, John resided at the Clearfield Home until age 6. He was then raised at Girard College in Philadelphia. There he formed lifelong bonds with his many "Girard Brothers." Following graduation from Girard, John enlisted in the U.S. Marines on his 18th birthday. He served during World War II primarily at Pearl Harbor, where he learned and then taught Japanese to fellow Marines. One of his duties was to attempt to intercept radio messages from Japanese transmissions.
John used the GI bill to attend West Chester State College. It was there that he met the love of his life, his "little co-ed" Jean Kuehner. They married in 1950, two weeks after graduation. They raised their family in the Cobalt Ridge section of Levittown, Pa.
John was a teacher, guidance counselor, and coach with Pennsbury Schools. For three summers John and Jean both worked as recreation directors at Pocono Plateau. It was then that they discovered Lake Jamie just a mile down the road. They spent many years building their dream vacation cabin and they eventually retired there in 1984. They became involved in the community. John was on the Barrett Township Library Board, he founded the Lake Jamie Property Owners Association, and sang in the Mountainhome Methodist Church Choir. They spent many years enjoying the Poconos and traveling in their RV until they relocated to Brethren Village in Lititz, Pa.
John loved to read, recite poetry, sing, play his harmonica, travel, swim, and hunt. His gift of gab and his penchant for telling stories, often more than once, were legendary. John considered himself very fortunate to have had the advantages of growing up at Girard College. He wrote two books about his years there and his later life. He was proud to receive the Girard College Alumni Scholar Athlete Award.
His long and full life focused on his loved ones and he was totally involved in their lives. He showered all of the love he did not have as a child onto his family. His three children were fortunate to have childhoods filled with Friday night winter family swims at the local middle school, regular trips to the library, nighttime Hide and Seek games with the Levittown neighborhood kids, Sunday afternoon outings at the archery course, listening to poetry around the table after dinner, camping in many of Pennsylvania's state parks, and gymnastic lessons on the backyard high bar. He was adored by his nine grandchildren who treasure memories of Grandpa playing games at the kitchen table, walks through the woods, and telling his many stories while playing the harmonica around the campfire. John was the ultimate family man.
He was the beloved and devoted husband of the late Jean (Kuehner) Anderson for 62 years.
He is survived by his three children, Susan Stetler (Richard) of Warrington, Pa., Dr. Patrick Anderson (Marian) of Pequea, Pa., and Michael Anderson (Cindy) of Denver, Pa. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one brother, as well as many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by 16 siblings.
The family wishes to thank the incredible staff and caregivers at Brethren Village, who were so attentive to both John and Jean and made the final phase of their lives comfortable. We will be forever grateful for your kindness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pocono Plateau Camp & Retreat Center, 304 Pocono Plateau Rd., Cresco, PA 18326, www.poconoplateau.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 7, 2020.