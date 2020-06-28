John "Jack" DeCoursey of Richboro went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Jack was 85.Born in Newtown, Jack was raised by his mother, Maude Esther Keehn DeCoursey, his beloved Aunt Dorothy, and his maternal grandparents. He graduated from Council Rock High School and from Drexel University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.Jack is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth, his only child, Leigh Ann, two devoted grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ian, a dear friend, Linda McKenney, and two attentive nephews, Kenneth and David (Audrey).Thanks and appreciation to the hospice nurses, especially Stephanie Tinsley for her compassion and great care.Jack was preceded in death by his adoring mother, his sister, Audrie, his oldest grandchild, William, and his best friend, Robert McKenney.Jack proudly served his country on two U.S. Navy aircraft carriers during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1960. Jack served the Lord in church as the chairman of the deacon board and pitched in by putting his skills to work and fixing anything. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Jack will be inurned at Washington Crossing National Cemetery when the Covid-19 pandemic is no longer causing restrictions. Further information about his service will be announced on the funeral home's web site below under Funeral Announcements.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bensalem Township High School Music Department in care of Ms. Raegan Ruiz, 4319 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, or to the Missions Fund of Bible Baptist Church, 1717 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home,Richboro