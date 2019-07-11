|
John H. Rector was born Nov. 14, 1937 to the late Oscar and Katherine Rector. At the age of 81, he departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital in Langhorne, Pa.
John graduated from Pennsbury High School. After graduation he worked for local farms before being drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam era. After his return from the military, he married his soulmate, Carolyn Wilson, on Feb. 4, 1967, and had two children from that union. John was a resident of Morrisville, Pa. at the time of his death.
As a husband, father and man, overall he was faithful, reliable and loyal. He was steadfast in every job that he undertook. John was employed by American Can Company in Morrisville, Pa. After the plant closed, he was employed by Metal Litho Corporation in Lawrenceville, N.J. until he retired after a career that spanned 31 years.
After retirement, he worked at St. Mary's Hospital, Newtown, Pa., in the Environmental Department. He also provided lawn care for Macedonia Baptist Church until recently. It was not his profession, but he could have called himself a certified landscape professional, as the lawn was always beautifully manicured. He loved to tinker, and repair broken down lawn mowers, car engines, etc., along with his brothers.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Rector, and three brothers, Paul Rector, Charles Rector and George Rector.
He leaves to mourn: his wife, Carolyn Rector, and his daughter, Tara L. Rector. He will be sadly missed by his brother, James Rector (Lois), sisters, Margaret Trotman, Elizabeth Turner, Gladys Beatty, Helyn Rector, Jean Cooper, Phyllis Teat (Victor) and Norma Teat (Henry), and sisters-in-law, Doris Randolph (Robert), Joan Jackson (John), Lois Rector, Terry Wilson and Edna Rector. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to John's Life Celebration at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 218 N. State St., Newtown, where calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment with Army honors will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Highland Road, Newtown. Please arrive by 9:45 a.m. at the cemetery office.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 218 N. State St., Newtown, PA 18940.
