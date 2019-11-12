|
John H. Tyma passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Pine Run Health Center in Doylestown, at the age of 94. He had been a resident of Bucks County for the past 70 years.
John was born in New York and was the son of the late John and Maria (Kozirog) Tyma. He grew up in Neptune, N.J.
John received his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and spent most of his working life in sales for France Compressor Products.
He served his country as a Commander in the United States Navy for over 30 years. His active duty service was in the Pacific arena at the end of World War II. After his retirement, he captained many sailing excursions on the East coast and Caribbean Islands. He also was an avid skier, ski patrolman, and founding member of the Levittown Ski Club. John enjoyed being active well into his 80s.
John is survived by his sons, John R., Mark S. (Sally Poletick), and Jeff Tyma. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brianne Gerhard (Matt Gerhard), Ryan, Jesse, and Sara Tyma, and his great-grandson, Jacob Gerhard.
He was the brother of the late Anne Sullivan and Agnes Bocchetti.
The family will gather at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, where John's committal service will begin at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
