Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown, PA
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tyma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Tyma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Tyma Obituary
John H. Tyma passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Pine Run Health Center in Doylestown, at the age of 94. He had been a resident of Bucks County for the past 70 years.

John was born in New York and was the son of the late John and Maria (Kozirog) Tyma. He grew up in Neptune, N.J.

John received his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and spent most of his working life in sales for France Compressor Products.

He served his country as a Commander in the United States Navy for over 30 years. His active duty service was in the Pacific arena at the end of World War II. After his retirement, he captained many sailing excursions on the East coast and Caribbean Islands. He also was an avid skier, ski patrolman, and founding member of the Levittown Ski Club. John enjoyed being active well into his 80s.

John is survived by his sons, John R., Mark S. (Sally Poletick), and Jeff Tyma. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brianne Gerhard (Matt Gerhard), Ryan, Jesse, and Sara Tyma, and his great-grandson, Jacob Gerhard.

He was the brother of the late Anne Sullivan and Agnes Bocchetti.

The family will gather at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, where John's committal service will begin at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -