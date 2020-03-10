|
John H. Winkelspecht passed away at his residence on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was 78.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Charlotte Winkelspecht. John was a longtime resident of Feasterville.
Mr. Winkelspecht was a retired employee of the Philadelphia Navy Yard. He was a disabled veteran of the Air Force. He was active in Republican politics.
John was an active member of the Assumption BVM Parish in Feasterville. He was a member Regina Mundi Council #4052 and the St. John Neumann Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. John was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan.
John was the beloved husband Gladys Mejia Winkelspecht for sixteen years. He was the devoted father of Lisa Moss (Keith) of the Feasterville and John R. Winkelspecht of Newark, DE. He was the loving grandfather Connor, Liam, Keira and Gavin Moss. He is also survived by his sister Charlotte Clayton of Feasterville.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Road, Feasterville, PA 19053.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
John's interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne.
Memories and condolences may be left at the website below.
WM Rowen Grant
www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 10, 2020