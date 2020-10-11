1/1
John H. Wirebach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Wirebach passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. He was 77.

Born in Easton, Pa., son of the late Eileen P. (Sheehy) and John H. Wirebach Sr., John had been a long-time resident of Lower Bucks County.

John was a teacher at Bucks County Community College for many years. He was a past editor of News and Features for Automotive Marketing Magazine.

A voracious reader, John also enjoyed writing. He was a history buff, and loved traveling.

John also enjoyed sports, especially basketball, baseball, and football.

He loved his Mustang Custom Classic.

Loving brother of Patricia Stewart, John also will be sadly missed by his niece, Diane Kachnycz, his nephew, Christopher Stewart; great niece, Ashley Winters Weida, and great nephew, Austin Stewart.

Service and interment will be held privately.

Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved