John H. Wirebach passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. He was 77.Born in Easton, Pa., son of the late Eileen P. (Sheehy) and John H. Wirebach Sr., John had been a long-time resident of Lower Bucks County.John was a teacher at Bucks County Community College for many years. He was a past editor of News and Features for Automotive Marketing Magazine.A voracious reader, John also enjoyed writing. He was a history buff, and loved traveling.John also enjoyed sports, especially basketball, baseball, and football.He loved his Mustang Custom Classic.Loving brother of Patricia Stewart, John also will be sadly missed by his niece, Diane Kachnycz, his nephew, Christopher Stewart; great niece, Ashley Winters Weida, and great nephew, Austin Stewart.Service and interment will be held privately.Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown