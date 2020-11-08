John Huck Jr. of Doylestown died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in his sleep from a long battle with cancer, at the age of 59.He was born in Trenton, N.J. on June 2, 1961, to John and Kathi Huck. John graduated from Morrisville High School in 1979, and attended Penco Tech, where he trained in electronics.John was retired from Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc., where he traveled the world as a Regional Marketing Manager.John enjoyed retirement, working on his beloved cars and motorcycles, traveling, gardening, camping, and most of all, smoking and barbequing for all his friends.He was preceded in death by his father, John Huck Sr.He is survived by his fiancée, Nancy C. Foster, mother, Kathi Huck, brother, Joseph Huck (Carol), sister, Lin Denton and fiancé, Dennis Fisher, his nieces, Megan Moran (Keith), Cassandra Bartle (Dan), and Courtney Denton, and his nephews, Ryan Huck (Jennifer), Bradford Denton (Christina), and Kyle Denton. He is also survived by his great nieces, Emmie Claire Huck and Felicity Denton, and great nephews, Jacob John Moran and Bradford Denton Jr.His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 400 Woolsey St., Trenton, NJ 08610. A life celebration luncheon will be held at 1:30 p.m. at The German American Society Hall, 215 Uncle Pete's Road, Trenton, NJ 08691.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center and Deborah Heart & Lung Center.Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.Knott's Colonial Funeral Home,Hamilton, N.J.