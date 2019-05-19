|
|
John "Jack" Hutchinson Jr. of North Cape May, N.J. passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was 83.
Born in Trenton, N.J. and formerly of Ivyland, Pa., Jack graduated from Hamilton High School and attended Rider College and Trenton Junior College. He served in the U.S. Army and Marines. Jack retired as a manager from IBM Corp. after 25 years of employment, and later worked as a driver at A-1 Limo in Princeton, N.J. and as a funeral assistant for eight years at Evoy Funeral Home.
Jack enjoyed going to the beach, spending time with family, and was a good handyman who loved doing projects around his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Justine Hutchinson (2010), sister, Betty Williams, and stepmother, Doris Hutchinson.
Jack is survived by his sons, Ken Hutchinson and David Hutchinson (Denise); daughter, Jill Mayhew (Scott); grandchildren, Amanda, Anna, Emily, Andrew and Ryan; sisters, Mary Elsinger and Linda Hutchinson- Link; and his dog, Bailey.
Services for John will be privately held.
Memorial donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 68675.
Condolences can be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
Evoy Funeral Home,
North Cape May, N.J.
www.evoyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019