A lifelong Langhorne resident, John Irvin Bazzel, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from colon cancer. He was 74.The son of Mary (Pendel) and Irvin Bazzel, he was raised on West Maple Avenue; married the girl four doors down, and then moved into the house directly in between his parents and in-laws. His wife of 43 years, Joan Elaine Emmons, preceded him in death.The only time he ever left Langhorne for an extended period of time was when he was drafted into the U.S. Army for service in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. During training as a UH-1 helicopter mechanic and crew chief at Fort Benning, Ga., he was one of many trainees to participate in the filming of "The Green Berets" starring John Wayne. He was then stationed near Pleiku, Vietnam as Crew Chief on a "Dust-Off" helicopter. He loved sharing stories of watching Bob Hope and Lt. Colonel Martha Raye from behind the stage, ready to take off with the stars should an enemy attack occur. Among his many awards was an Air Medal with eight oak clusters, and a Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.During his tour in Vietnam, his mother, Mary, convinced the girl down the street to start writing letters to him to keep his spirits up. When he came home, they were married on 18 June 1971. Following his service he worked as an electrician at United States Steel Fairless Works until he retired in 2013.He was known by all for a great sense of humor. Many still talk about the time he and his wife decorated the neighbors front lawn with dozens of large tissue paper flowers and a banner stating, "Spring has sprung, the grass is rizz, I wonder where Bill's lawnmower is." Or, when he wrapped the same neighbors house in a "plain brown wrapper" due to them installing aluminum siding on a possibly "historic" house. He enjoyed jokes, cooking good food, "Natty Lite" beer, and his cats. His neighbors will miss him bellowing the cats names at the top of his lungs from his back porch: "Here, Spooky!"He was always very involved in his community. He was an active member of the Jesse W. Soby American Legion Post, and was often found handing out hotdogs on Memorial Day to the many parade participants. He also took great pride in helping ensure that every local veteran's grave had an American flag each Memorial Day. He was involved with the Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company, where he would serve for a time as Assistant Chief.John and Joan had two children: J Nathan and Jessica Wren (Rigle). He was always supportive of his children and their endeavors. He always put his kids first. In 1977, he went to pick strawberries for his kids shared birthday party. While at the farm, a dog mauled his hand. Despite having a severed finger and a bandaged hand, he drove the family, with a pop-up camper, all the way to Orlando, Florida for a previously planned trip to Disney World. His kids know very well how much he loved them, though it wasn't easy for him to say. J Nathan became a renowned interpreter of President Thomas Jefferson before retiring to work in the hospitality industry. Jessica Wren is married to United States Marine Corps Master Sergeant Michael Rigle (retired), and resides in Okinawa, Japan with their three children, Ty Robert, Todd Michael, and Bailey Wren.He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Bazzel, sister-in-law, Susan (Tomko), nephew, Kevin, and niece, Caryn. He is also remembered by his brother- in-law, David Emmons, sister-in-law, Donna (Egan), and nephew-in-law, Andrew, and will also be missed by his many friends and extended family. Langhorne just won't be the same.Services were private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the veteran or animal welfare group of your choice.Dunn Givnish Funeral Home,Langhorne