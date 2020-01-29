|
|
John J. Antonelli III of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was 34.
Born and raised in Bristol Boro, he was a graduate of Central Bucks West, Class of 2003, and then attended Drexel University School of Engineering. He was employed as the Executive Chef at Caleb's American Kitchen in Lahaska, Pa.
John was a very strong willed person and could accomplish anything he put his mind too.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Antonelli Sr., and his grandparents, Anthony and Dianne Fusco.
John will be greatly missed by his parents, John Antonelli Jr. and Lisa Tunis and her husband, Michael Kaplan, and his siblings, Matthew, Jenna, Kyle, Devin Ann (Francesco) and Noah. He will also be greatly missed by his grandmother, Dolores (Duva) Antonelli, his loving niece, Carlena, and many aunts, uncles, cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Bristol Cemetery.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 29, 2020