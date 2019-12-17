|
John J. "Jack" Davitt of Jamison, formerly of Holland and Bensalem, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He was 79.
Jack was the loving and devoted husband of Yamile Ararat Davitt, and together they had shared 48 years of marriage.
Born in Scranton, Pa., he was the son of the late Jack and Catherine "Cassie" Rudbell Davitt.
Jack attended Scranton University before enlisting with the United States Navy, having served from 1962-65. Following his time in the Navy, Jack began his career with the United States Postal Service. He retired from the role of Supervisor at the Bensalem Post Office after over 40 years of dedication to his career.
Jack was an extremely talented self-taught woodworker. He transformed his homes with the most breathtaking moldings, coffered ceilings, and homemade furnishings. He was a self proclaimed perfectionist and wouldn't stop until the job was done just right. Jack was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed cheering on all of his home teams. Along with his wife, he also enjoyed countless visits to family spread all throughout the world.
Most of all, Jack was a gentle and kind soul. He will be dearly missed but leaves an indelible mark on all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Jack leaves behind a brother-in-law, Dr. Harvey Ararat Villegas (Nancy); his dearly beloved cousins, Susanne Vielhauer (Tom) and Robert David (Robin); many nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. Jack will also be sorely missed by his kitty cat, Chloe.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sisters and their husbands, Eleanor (Stanley) and Arlene (Teddy), and his brother-in-law, Alonso Ararat (Luz).
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Richboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to A Woman's Place, P.O. Box 299, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 17, 2019