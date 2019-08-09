Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
John J. DiSantis Obituary
John J. DiSantis of Bensalem passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospital. He was 70.

John worked as a salesman for J.A. Cunningham Equipment for the last 31 years. He was a member of the Sons of Italy. John also liked to spend time at his shore house, which he referred to as the Sugar Shack.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Debbie; his children, Karen Malone and John DiSantis (Diane); step- children, John Ruppert (Melissa) and Christian Ruppert; siblings, Nicholas DiSantis (Madeline) and Antoinette Smith; along with six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Remember him as he was in life and not in death. He battled as a Spartan would.

John's services will be held privately.

Donations can be made in memory of John to the Women's Humane Society, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, the , the , or any .

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2019
