The Rev. John J. Farry, Pastor Emeritus, former Saint Leo Parish, Philadelphia, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Father Farry was born Oct. 8, 1940, in Philadelphia. He was the son of the late Joseph A. Farry Sr. and the late Jean (Kumbat) Farry.
He attended Our Lady of Grace Parochial School, Penndel; and Roman Catholic High School, Philadelphia, before entering Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary.
Father Farry was ordained May 20, 1967, at the Cathedral of Ss. Peter and Paul, Philadelphia, by the Most Rev. John J. Krol. Father Farry served as Parochial Vicar, Saint Anthony of Padua Parish, Philadelphia; Epiphany Parish, Philadelphia; Presentation B.V.M. Parish, Cheltenham; Saint Cecilia Parish, Philadelphia; Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Strafford; Saint Luke the Evangelist Parish, Glenside; and Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish, Croydon. In 1991, he was appointed Pastor of Saint Leo Parish, Philadelphia, and named Pastor Emeritus there in 2009. He then served as Senior Priest, Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown, before retiring in June 2015.
Father Jack is survived by his brother, Joseph A. Farry Jr.; his sister-in-law, Cass Farry; his niece, Mary McDonough (Joseph); his nephews, Joseph Farry (Stephanie) and Anthony Farry (Denise) and their families. He was preceded in death by his niece, Jeanette Fanaro.
The Most Rev. Michael J. Fitzgerald will celebrate a Funeral Mass for Fr. Farry at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056. Among those concelebrating the Funeral Mass will be Rev. Michael F. Hennelly, and Rev. John F. Wackerman. Rev. Michael F. Hennelly will be the homilist. The Rite of Committal will be held in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of the Universe Church.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 8, 2020