John J. Kane, "Jack," of Middletown Township, Pa. died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Manor Care in Yardley, Pa. He was 84.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Kane was a resident of Levittown since 1972 and a member of Queen of the Universe Parish.
He spent his career working as a mechanic until his retirement in 2004.
Jack was an avid fan of all Philly sports teams and in his younger years, enjoyed playing golf. He also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City.
Jack was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.
He was the beloved husband of the late Miriam A. (Donnelly) Kane, and the loving father of Maryann Boyd (Mark), Pat Morrissey (Jim), Jack Kane (Jill), Bob Kane (Bobbi Ann), Kevin Kane, and Bryon Kane (Buffy). He will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Mallory Edger (Jimmy), Matt Morrissey, Kasey and Becca Boyd, Bobby, Zach, Logan, Tessa, Jayden, Kameron, Sophia, Jackson, Liam, Riley and Elizabeth Kane, great grandchildren, Hattie and Miles Edger, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2243 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to Queen of the Universe Church at the above address.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 24, 2019