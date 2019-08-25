Home

John J. McAdams Obituary
John J. McAdams died peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 following complications from Parkinson's Disease and a stroke.

John was born Aug. 30, 1931 in Scranton, Pa to Margaret (Walsh) and James Clark McAdams. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elaine (Duggan). Together they raised their family as original home owners in Levittown, Pa.

John will be sadly missed by his children: Maureen Kennedy (Richard), Karen Kervick, Patricia Price (Tom), Paula Travis (Dave), John "Whitey" McAdams (Judy), several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, niece and nephews.

John was preceded by a grandson, John Christopher McAdams.

John was known by many nicknames but he was the proudest when called "Daddy" and "Uncle Mac". He enjoyed playing Santa Claus for his daughter's kindergarten class. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Michael the Archangel Parish.

He enjoyed bowling, track, participating in senior games but above all, his family.

He spent his last years in the company of his "Second" family at Sunrise Assisted Living, where he delighted in being Santa Claus for their annual Christmas Party and resident leprechaun for St. Patrick's Day.

John's family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise Assisted Living who made him feel accepted and comfortable and the Staff at St. Mary Hospital for their attention and care the past weeks.

Visiting hours are 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27 and 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., Wednesday at Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, Pa 19057, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy, Levittown, Pa 19054 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the .

Galzerano Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 25, 2019
