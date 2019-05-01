|
|
John J. "Chick" Mosley passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle. He was 84.
John was an avid sports fan especially his Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies. He will be remembered for his quick opinions, his funny jokes and strength.
He enjoyed his time with his children in Wildwood Crest and Brigantine, New Jersey. John loved his family and loved being with them. God Bless Him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Isabelle Mosley, and his sister, Isabelle Coleman.
John is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 wonderful years, Agnes. He was the proud father of Donna (John), Kathleen (Mike) and John (Barbara); the proud pop of Lindsay (Bill), Chris, Justin, Colleen, Sean and Meghan; and a proud great-pop of Emily and Molly. John is also survived by his brothers, Robert, James; sister-in-law, Franny (Lou); and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, in Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with his funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. His interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Contributions in John's name may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
