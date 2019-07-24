Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
John Palko
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Church
225 Bellevue Ave
Penndel, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Church
225 Bellevue Ave.
Penndel, PA
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
John J. Palko

John J. Palko Obituary
John J. Palko passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 80.

Born in Kearney, N.J., John had resided in Langhorne for 40 years. He had been a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Penndel. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War era and was a lifetime VFW member. John retired from GE/ Trane after 39 years of service as a lineman.

He was an avid sports fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.

He is survived by his four children, Tina Young- Catanzaro (Anthony), Craig Palko (Michelle), Cary Palko and Shawn Palko (Claudia), his sister, Mary Jean Palko, and 10 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends will be received from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 24, 2019
