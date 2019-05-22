|
|
John J. Schramm Jr. died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Statesman Nursing Home in Levittown. He was 84.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Schramm had been a resident of Levittown for the past 62 years.
He loved spending time in the summer at his home in Maryland with his family.
Mr. Schramm was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 724. He was employed with US Steel, Fairless Works; Holt Cargo Systems; and Trap Rock Industries.
Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Marion (Watson), Mr. Schramm was the loving father of Barbara A. Kohler (late Wayne), Donna M. Slater (Frank), John J. Schramm III, Shirley A. Carter (Kevin), Laura J. Houriet (Jack), James V. Schramm (late Michelle), Rita M. Schramm (Anthony Pesce) and Linda M. Derby (Keith). He was the devoted grandfather of 23 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. The oldest of eight, Mr. Schramm is survived by his siblings, Maryann Rapanaro (Stefano), Robert Schramm (Gail), Eugenia Patti, Dorothy Jones, Betty Berry (Randy) and Thomas Schramm (Daloris); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie (McLean) and John J. Schramm, and his brother, Christopher Schramm.
Family and friends are invited to call from 12 until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2019