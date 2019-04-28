Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
John J. Smith Obituary
John J. "Jack" Smith of Bensalem passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Crestview Nursing Home. He was 90.

He was born in Maple Shade, N.J. and was a resident of Bensalem since 1949. Jack worked in the maintenance department for Sears for 45 years. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran.

Jack's hobbies included trains, clocks, cameras and antique cars.

Jack's hobbies included trains, clocks, cameras and antique cars.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019
